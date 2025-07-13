Pahr, Timothy Michael



Timothy M. Pahr, age 69 of Middletown, OH passed away July 7, 2025. He was born October 10, 1955, in Baltimore, MD. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Frank and Margaret Pahr.



Tim is survived by his sibling's Francis (Cindy) Pahr, of California, Patty Nenni (Mike Grimes) of Liberty Township, and Mary (Don) Johnson of Hamiton and 8 nieces and nephews.



Tim worked in the Maintenace department for ODOT for 28 years until his retirement in 2008.



He loved to play golf and the weekly lottery.



Tim loved his family and his dog, Jake.



A private Celebration of Life has been planned for August.



The family has requested a donation to Good Samarian Hospital Foundation of Cincinnati, https://g.co/kgs/fmMUHTT in his memory.



