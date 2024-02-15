Packard, Dwight Arthur



HAMPDEN - Dwight Arthur Packard, 77, passed away February 10, 2024, after a prolonged illness. He was born September 8, 1946, in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, the son of Marlborough and Olga "Ollie" (Diduch) Packard.



Dwight was raised in Maine and New York where he graduated from Hicksville High School, class of 1964. Dwight graduated early from Bowling Green State University in 1968. At college, Dwight met Barbara (Thatch), who was the love of his life. They were married in Akron, Ohio in 1968. After college, Dwight enlisted in the United States Navy and served as an Executive Officer of the U.S.S. Nipmuc, and later as an instructor at Officer Candidate School. Dwight ended his tour as a Lieutenant in 1972, but he remained proud of his service throughout his life.



Dwight worked for the Ford Motor Company in the Cincinnati area before graduating from the Northern Kentucky University, Salmon P. Chase College of Law in 1977. Dwight was a practicing attorney in Butler County, Ohio until his retirement in 2007. During that time, he served as a Magistrate in the Butler County Area Courts and enjoyed volunteering time as a coach of local high school Mock Trial teams, including a state championship team. After retirement, Dwight returned to Maine where he split time between his home in Hampden and his camp in Willimantic.



Dwight was devoted to his friends and family. He enjoyed coaching and supporting his sons' soccer and baseball teams and other pursuits. He and Barbara traveled extensively around the world and enjoyed antiquing together. He especially enjoyed spending time at his Sebec Lake camp, where he hunted, maintained miles of woods roads, and kept a watchful eye on the boats coming and going from Bucks Cove each summer.



Dwight is survived by his wife, Barbara (nee Thatch), of Hampden, Maine; sons, Dwight Packard (Danielle) of Maineville, Ohio and Christopher Packard (Jill), of Hampden, Maine; granddaughters, Rebecca Packard, Megan Odenthal (Ethan), Madison Packard, and grandsons, Cabe Packard and Quinn Packard; his brother, Marl Packard; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dwight was predeceased by his parents, Marlborough (2006) and Ollie (2006).



A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 16, 2024, at Hampden Highlands United Methodist Church, 44 Kennebec Road, Hampden, Maine, with a Celebration of Life for friends and family to be scheduled this summer at camp. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in memory of Dwight to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Contribution Services, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445, or the Starlight Children's Foundation by visiting donations@starlight.org. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.



