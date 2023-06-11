Owens, Rosalie

Owens (Hartz), Rosalie Agnes



Rosalie Owens was born December 31, 1939 to Anna Hartz (nee Busch) and George Hartz in Lebanon, Ohio and was a graduate of Springboro High School and Miami University. Rose was a devoted mother of five, retired from Butler County Welfare Department after many years, and resident of Hamilton, Ohio.



Rose was active her entire life and enjoyed being outdoors and passed this love along to her children. She was a woman of faith and was known for her resilience and perseverance. She enjoyed making chocolate chip cookies for her loved ones, crocheting, and being outside working in the yard or hiking in the woods.



Rose was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Kim Quinn. She is survived by her children, Angela Glaab (Rob), Deborah House (Mark), Sheila Schooley (Michael), Roger Owens (Kelly), and her son-in-law, Cray Quinn. Her grandchildren, Jason Hughes (Tiffany Andrews), Josh and Piper (Glaab) Parker, Carter and Darby (Glaab) Chaloupka, Alexandria House, Natalie Owens, Karina Owens, Parker Owens, Jeffrey Schooley; her three great-grandchildren; her long-time dedicated companion, Bill Boyd; and many other family members and friends.



Surviving siblings include Mary Louise Foley (Hartz), Joseph Hartz, George Hartz, Loretta Woodson (Hartz) and Martha Molitor (Hartz).



Rose will be deeply missed and will continue to impact our hearts, minds, and souls as we live with memories of her indomitable spirit and will.



The family will receive friends Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10am with Mass at 11am at Queen of Peace Church, 2550 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Queen of Peace Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com

