Owens, Robert

Owens Sr., Robert J. "Bobby Joe"



Robert J. Owens Sr., age 89, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Monday, April 1, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 401 S. Paul Laurence Dunbar St., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 10:15 am. Shriner service 10:15 am-10:30 am. Family to receive friends 10:30 am- 11 am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



