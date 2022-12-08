OWENS, Michael



Feb. 7, 1952 - Dec. 2, 2022



Michael Owens passed away December 2, 2022, in Beavercreek, Ohio, at the age of 70. Mike was born February 7, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, to Jack and Catherine Owens. Mike graduated from Trotwood Madison High school, Class of '71. He proudly served in the 82nd Airborne Division for the US Army and dedicated 30 years of his life to the postal service. Mike always loved sports and especially THE Ohio State Buckeyes!



Mike is preceded in death by (Jack, Kate, step-dad Art).



He is survived by his 3 children, Jennifer Waldron, Chase (Sierra) Owens, and Lindsey Owens, 8 grandchildren, sister Sandi (Richard) Fugate, brothers Rod (Kay) Owens, Randy (Sandy) Fader, and Tony (Julie) Fader.



Celebration of Life Details: Frickers: 6834 Miller Ln, Dayton, OH 45414, Saturday, December 10, 2022, 11am-1pm



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Mike's Bereavement Fund. https://gofund.me/f9dedc9b.

