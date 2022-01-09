OWENS, Brenda K.



73, of Springfield, passed away on January 3rd, 2022. She was born on August 4, 1948, in Franklin, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Roy and Cenia (Hampton) Bryant.



Brenda graduated from the Mercy School of Nursing and retired in 1981 from Mercy Hospital. She loved spending time with her family and was affectionately known as "Nanny." Brenda was a ray of sunshine with her smile to all that knew her. She loved antiquing, taking trips with her family, and reading. Her biggest love was her family with whom she spent time every day. Nanny was grandchildren's best friend. She was adored by all.



She is survived by her three children: Dustin (Kathy) Owens, Lindsey (Robert) Koval, and Paul A. Owens; grandchildren: Morgan (Noel) Coles, Ashley Owens, Kaitlin Musick, Joseph Koval, and Ethan Owens; three great grandchildren: Noel IV, Gabriel and Madeline; and siblings: Deborah (Mike) Longo, Michael (Asazalia) Bryant, Junior (Nancy) Bryant, Winnie



(Kenneth) Heironimus and Mary (Kent) Adams; and several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by siblings: Ingrid Coby, Esther McGraw and Eddie Bryant.



A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME.



Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2:00 p.m. prior to the service.



