OVERSTREET, Jessie Ilene



Age 88, of Corydon, Indiana, formerly of Ekron, Kentucky, Port Richey, Florida, and



Dayton, Ohio, was called to her heavenly home on June 11, 2021. She was born Dec 9, 1932, in Rose Hill, Virginia, to George and Leona Haley. Ilene graduated from Thomas Walker High School in Ewing,



Virginia, with the Class of 1950, and maintained perfect attendance all thru school. She left home and moved to Dayton, Ohio. She started working for General Motors in 1957 and retired from the Inland Division in 1987.



Ilene enjoyed gardening, canning and celebrating holidays, especially Christmas. She loved her children unconditionally and so enjoyed her Grandchildren and Great-Grands. She loved her church and she loved the Lord. Ilene lived her life to stand in front of God and hear him say "Well done, my good and faithful servant."



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her previous husband, Herman Overstreet; sister, Rose Irene Haley; brother, Earl Haley; son, Ronald Overstreet; granddaughter, Brooke Overstreet; and great-grandson, Layten White.



Ilene leaves behind four children, Bonita (Scott) Finch of Ekron, KY, Belinda Begley, West Carrollton, OH, Rose (Dan) Heaton, Sparta, TN, Donald (Marcia) Overstreet, Tampa, FL; two sisters, Norma Moore and Fern Neeley; a brother,



Kenneth Haley; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Haley; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, along with several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in the Chapel of the Hager Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Ekron Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the



funeral home. Expressions of sympathy should be donations to Pearl's Memory Babies, P.O. Box 74, Shepherdsville, KY 40165. Online condolences may be left at



