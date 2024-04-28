Overman, Kathleen

Overman (Macfarlane), Kathleen Joan "Kathy"



Kathleen Joan Overman (Macfarlane) was born in Bellfountaine to Ronald and Peggy Macfarlane (Beair) on January 18, 1965. She passed away April 18, 2024 after a brief but intense battle with cancer. She was an avid cook and animal lover. She also enjoyed spending her free time at the lake, fishing. She is proceeded in death by her mother and father. Kathy is survived by her partner of 14 years, Dan Felder, her two daughters



Jennifer Allen (Blackburn) and Heather Nawman (Radel), her son in law Casey Nawman, her six grandchildren, Jamie Horne, David Allen, Wyatt Allen, Leah Snyder, Hannah Snyder, Lydia Nawman, her great grandson Casper Lord, her two brothers Terry Harris and Tim Harris, and her sister Judy Frye (Macfarlane). She has also left behind numerous nieces and nephews as well as many friends who will miss her terribly.



