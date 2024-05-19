Oswalt, Don E.



Don E. Oswalt of Bellbrook born December 20 1932 passed away peacefully May 13 2024. Preceded in death by wife Nancy and son Terry. He is survived by 5 of 6 sons, Steve,Bruce,Ken(Beverly),Ron and Greg(Julie Brock) and grandchildren Rebecca Oakes,Kevin Oswalt(Kelsey),Molly Miller(Alan),Andrew Oswalt(Mackenzie)and Kyle Oswalt ; great grandchildren Adrianna and Sebastian Oakes,Max and Tony Oswalt, Annie and Keegan Miller,and Parker Oswalt



Don was a beloved teacher and coach and for him " it was not hard to love people." Per his wishes there will be no visitation or service.



