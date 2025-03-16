Osust, Thomas Stephen



Thomas Stephen Osust, 88, of Monroe, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 13, 2025 at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. He was born on December 21,1936 to Ignos and Josephine (Gaston) Osust in Middletown, OH. Tom graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School. After graduation he was employed at Armco Steel. He took leave from work to serve in the US Navy. Upon honorable discharge he returned to Armco where after 38 years he retired as a Turn Foreman of the BOF. Tom was an active member of The Knights of Columbus serving in many roles including Faithful Navigator. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Tom was preceded in death by his only son, Tommy; parents and 3 sisters. Left to cherish Tom's memory are his wife of 65 years, Jackie (Latzo) Osust; daughters, Paula (Bob) Karl, Jackie Wiot, Kathy Wilkins; granchildren, Bobby (Bethany) Karl, Brittany (Andrew) Dixon, Stephen Wilkins, Emily (Sam Schuver) Karl, Jennifer (Matthew) Samstag, Jacob (Kacee) Karl; great grandchildren, Jameson, Felix, Gemma, Nola Mae & Tommy. Visitation will be Thursday, March 20, 2025 from 10:30 AM to11:30 AM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Drive) Middletown, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 12:00 PM at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown, OH, 45044, with Father John Civille officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to K of C, Council 1610 or St. Vincent dePaul Society, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



