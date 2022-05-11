OSTENDORF, Charles H. "Charley"



Age 84, of Fairfield, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022. He was born in Hamilton on August 22, 1937, the son of Francis and Catherine (Schnapp) Ostendorf. Charley was a 1955 graduate of



Hamilton Catholic High School. He had been employed at Ford Motor Company, retiring in 1999 after 41 years of service. Charley was a dedicated member of St. Julie Billiart Church where he had served as an usher for many years. Survivors



include his wife of 62 years, Marilyn (Groh) Ostendorf;



daughters, Anita (Tim) Isgro and Alisa (Brian) McGill;



grandchildren, Chelsea, Sean, Eric, Kyle and Ryan McGill,



other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Bill and Mark Ostendorf and sister, Joan Palmieri. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Badin High School or St. Julie Billiart Church. The family requests masks to be worn to keep everyone safe for both the visitation which will be Wednesday (today) at the Colligan Funeral Home from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at St. Julie Billiart Church 10:00 AM. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com.

