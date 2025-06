Ostberg, Richard Harold



age 77, of Centerville passed away on Monday, July 23, 2025. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM at Routsong Funeral Home at 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH. A luncheon and memory sharing will follow. For complete remembrances and to share messages with Richard's family please visit www.routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com