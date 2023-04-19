ORR, Sr. , Marvin L.



Marvin Lee Orr, Sr., 84, of Kettering, passed away Sunday morning, April 16, 2023, at his home in Kettering.



Marvin was born in Dayton on August 23, 1938, to the late Leo Melvin and Grace M. (Sarver) Orr. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kay Cable, and a sister, Mary Ann Orr.



Marvin married Geneva Lynn McMillan in 1958, and she survives in Kettering. He is also survived by a daughter Geneva (Terry) Lemmings of Kettering; son Marvin "Butch" (Stacie) Orr, Jr. of Vandalia; 6 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.



A veteran of the US Navy, Marvin worked for 30+ years at Chrysler in Dayton and retired as a fork lift operator. In his spare time, he loved to fish.



Pastor Larry Novak will officiate Marvin's funeral on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 2pm, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Belle Center, where the visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1pm until 2pm. Burial will follow the service in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Drive, Dayton, OH 45458.



