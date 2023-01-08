ORR, Charles M.



"Charlie"



88, of Columbus, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was born in Lawrenceville, IL, September 23, 1934, to the late Paul and Dora Orr. He is preceded in death by his brother Roger Orr, wife Beverly J. Orr (Wells), daughter Ann Molton (Orr), and sons Dirk Orr and Kyle Orr. Charlie is Survived by his daughter-in-law Kimberly Orr, son-in-law Dan Johnson, grandchildren Justin Orr, Halley Lytten, and Brittney Held (Timothy) and six great-grandchildren Ava, Michael, Janet, Jack, Kylee, and Madelyn. Charlie was a member of the armed forces, inducted into the Army July 23, 1954, receiving an honorable discharge July 8, 1962. Charlie and his wife Beverly settled in Dayton Ohio, after his military career where they rooted themselves in the community. They attended St. Andrews United Methodist Church, where they both sang in the choir and made numerous friendships and connections that lasted a lifetime. Charlie was an avid carpenter and upholsterer, often creating unique crafts which he would gift to family and friends. Charlie was never one to take himself very seriously and was always quick with a joke but also a kind word. His humor was infectious to all of those around him, even more…his positive outlook on life. His presence will be missed but his spirit will always live on. Friends may call 11:30-1:30, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432. Charlie's memorial service will be at 1:30 PM Thursday with burial immediately following at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery.

