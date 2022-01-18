ORNDORFF, Lynn Louise



61, of Springfield passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, in Kindred of Dayton after a long courageous battle with Covid. She was born December 23, 1960, in Springfield the daughter of William D. and Joanne (Shaffer) Orndorff, Jr. Lynn was a member of Potter's House in Springfield. She was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Even with the many health issues her whole life she rarely complained and had a positive attitude. She had an incredible spirit and will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Survivors include one sister, Chris and Scott Lough; one brother, Terry Orndorff; she adored all her nieces and nephews, Trent, Amber, Cody, Shawn, Ashley and Casey; aunts Isabelle and Louise; stepmother, Peggy Orndorff and many other cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Phoneton, Ohio.

