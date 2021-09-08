OPPY, DJ Denver James "Pit-Bull"



45, of Springfield, passed away September 5, 2021, after many years of dealing with a seizure disorder. He was born June 13, 1976, in Springfield. DJ had retired from ABC Masonry and had worked for several other area contractors as a mason. He was all about family, and his passion was breeding and raising pit bulls. If you ever met DJ, you would definitely never forget him. Survivors include his parents, James and Marilyn (Biddle) Oppy; significant other, Gloria Mongold; four children, Danielle Gonzalez,



Brittany Byron (Joshua Wells), Tiffany Holland, Harvey Long (Jacqueline Blair); 12 grandchildren; siblings, Jane (Brian)



Watkins, James (Crystal) Oppy, Nicole (Rick) Smith, Melissa Oppy, Timothy (Patty) Oppy, and Jamie Lynn (David) Watkins, all of Springfield; ex-wife and friend, Pamela Oppy; his two sidekicks, Owen and Uncle Jim; and several special nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Denver Oppy, aunt, Karen, and Jimmers. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm Friday in the Victory Faith Center, 424 S. Fountain Ave, Springfield. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 pm in the church. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

