Opicka, James C.



James Opicka, age 92, of Dayton passed away on January 5, 2024 at Vienna Springs in Miamisburg, Ohio. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 9, 1931 to the late Alois Opicka and Ruth Bowman. James is survived by his four children: Kathleen Barden of Fairfax, Virginia, Lizbeth Roman of Manassas, Virginia, Eric Opicka of Beavercreek, Ohio and Sallie Opicka of Miamisburg, Ohio; three grandchildren and twin great-granddaughters. In 1950, James married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Beatty. They were married for 72 years until her passing in 2022. He trained as a tool and die maker at the Ford Motor Company in the River Rouge plant in Detroit, Michigan and spent his whole career in manufacturing. James had several hobbies throughout his life including sculpturing and woodworking. The hobby that lasted his entire life was talking to anyone that would listen. He enjoyed traveling the country and the world, including the Czech Republic where his father's family originated. James joined the Seventh Day Adventist church in his early twenties and remained a believing member for the rest of his life.



