81, of Trenton, formerly of Richmond Dale, died at 9:29 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023, following an extended illness.



She was born February 8, 1942, in Ross County, Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Harold "Vernie" and Jane A. Norton Burt. On February 11, 1962 she married William E. "Gene" Oney who preceded her in death May 11, 2001.



She is survived by children, Dreama K. (Brian) Lelux of Canal Winchester, James Bruce (Debbie S.) Oney of London and William Brice of Chillicothe; very special grandchildren, Nathaniel, of LA, Elizabeth and Sara Oney of London; a sister, Karla (Don) Beverly; brothers, Bobby (Valerie) Burt, Jimmy Burt, Keith (Wilene) Burt, Dennis (Bonnie) Burt, and Kevin (Beverly) Burt; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by a sister, Gari Lynn Burt; a sister-in-law, Jerri Burt; and a daughter-in-law, Wanda Oney.



Kaye attended Marietta High School where she belonged to Girls Athletic Association, played ping pong, badminton and volley ball. She enjoyed working with kids; was a cub scout den mother and 4-H leader. Kaye was a member of Corinth Church of Ray, Ohio, where she was a Sunday School teacher and Bible School teacher. She was also a member of Ray Senior Citizens Club.



In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for you to make a donation to your local church or favorite charity in memory of Kaye.



Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, March 3, 2023, in WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Bill Nichols officiating. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery. Following the graveside committal, the family will be meeting at the Richmond Dale Church of God. All are welcome to join them there. Friends and family may call at the Ware Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.



