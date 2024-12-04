Omlor, James

Omlor Sr., James H. "Jim"



James H. Omlor Sr., age 90 of Dayton, passed away December 1, 2024, at Vandalia Hearth and Home He was born January 2, 1934, to the late Hilary "Bill" and Alma (Pleiman) Omlor in Dayton, Ohio. Jim was a Print Pressman by trade at Standard Register and Lorenz Printing Co. for numerous years. Jim's commitment and love of God and church was demonstrated on a daily basis. He was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church. Jim knew no strangers. He was a problem solver that won him many awards at all of his employers. Jim had a great sense of humor that he maintained up to the very end. Jim loved helping others and cherished his time with friends and family at the Cottage on Ft. Loramie Lake. Jim is survived by his daughters: Terry Quinn, Jenny (Doug) Burchfield, daughter-in-law: Carole Omlor, grandchildren: Leo (Kristi) Quinn, Ashley (Hank) Sway, Douglas (Elle) Burchfield, Madison (Fiancé: Costa Poulias) Burchfield, Jill (Zachary) Bailey, & Jackie Omlor, great grandchildren: Tyler, Katie, Charley, Brent, Brady, Annelise, & Hayes, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years: Mary Jo Omlor, son: James Omlor Jr., and son-in-law: Tim Quinn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 6, 2024, at Our Lady of Mercy Church (533 Odlin Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45405). The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a church of your choice or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420) in Jim's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



