Olt, Doris Nelson



Doris Nelson Olt, age 89, Oakwood, died peacefully on Thursday, May 1, 2025, under hospice care at The Patterson, Beavercreek, OH. Doris was born July 18, 1935, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to John and Nelda Nelson. She graduated from Newark High School in 1953. Doris was a graduate of The Ohio State University, College of Nursing, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She met her husband Donald M. Olt at OSU and they were married for 39 years until Donald's death in 1996. Both were lifetime members of the OSU Alumni Association. Doris was an active member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church since 1966. She served as a Deacon and was involved in many church activities. Doris was employed as a Nurse Discharge Planner at Good Samaritan Hospital for over 25 years. Doris is survived by her children, Susan Olt of Oakwood, Dr. Sarah Olt and son-in-law, Jeb Sheidler of Lima, Ohio, her only grandson, Andrew, to whom she is affectionately known as Dosie, her brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Karen Nelson of Newark, OH, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, sister, Barbara Nelson Livingston, her parents and in-laws. She was loved and will be missed by family, neighbors and many friends. Many thanks to the healthcare professionals who kept Doris living her best life for many years. Doris Olt's memorial service and visitation will take place at Fairmont Presbyterian Church on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:30 AM with memorial service at 11:30 AM, followed by a light lunch. The service will be officiated by Rev. Kelley Wehmeyer Shin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Addus Hope Foundation of Day City Hospice, the OSU Marching Band or the charitable organization of your choice. Care entrusted to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com