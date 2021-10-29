springfield-news-sun logo
OLT, Charles E.

6/28/1931 - 10/26/2021

90, of Carmel, Indiana, formerly of Tipp City, Ohio, died peacefully on October 26, 2021. He was born in Dayton, OH, in June 1931, to the late Charles and Velma Olt. He is survived by his beloved family. He will be deeply missed. For a complete obituary, and to leave a message of condolence for the family please visit https://www.arnmortuary.com/obituary/Charles-Olt.

Funeral Home Information

Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Funeral Home Inc

11411 N. Michigan Rd.

Zionsville, IN

46077

