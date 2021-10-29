OLT, Charles E.



6/28/1931 - 10/26/2021



90, of Carmel, Indiana, formerly of Tipp City, Ohio, died peacefully on October 26, 2021. He was born in Dayton, OH, in June 1931, to the late Charles and Velma Olt. He is survived by his beloved family. He will be deeply missed. For a complete obituary, and to leave a message of condolence for the family please visit https://www.arnmortuary.com/obituary/Charles-Olt.

