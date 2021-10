OLSON, Mary



Mary Olson, 78, of Columbus, passed away on September 29, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 11AM, at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Avenue, Dayton, OH 45409. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view Mary's complete obituary. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON funeral home.