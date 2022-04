OLLIER, Paul R.



Age 85, of Viera, FL, died Jan., 30, 2022. Born Nov., 18, 1936, in Batesville, IN, son of Rose and Raymond Ollier. A catholic funeral mass will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church in Batesville at 2PM on April 27 with a celebration of life immediately following at the K of C Hall in Batesville, IN.