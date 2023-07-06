Oliver, Martha Ann "Marty"



Oliver, Martha Ann "Marty", 75, of Gahanna, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023 in Riverside Methodist Hospital. Martha was born May 22, 1948 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Marion (Clayton) Metzler. Marty had a 12 year working career at Lagonda/Huntington Bank in Springfield, Ohio. She was an administrative assistant and did everything from balancing the books at the end of the day to selling federal funds for the bank. She met John, her future husband in 1972. He worked next-door at Borden Dairy and would take the deposit over in the morning and that's when they became acquainted. They were married in April 1973. In 1979, John accepted a branch manager job in Findlay where they moved. After her daughter, Mandy, was born in 1980 she dedicated her life to raising her. While in Findlay, she was a member of a group called "Gourmet" where they cooked and ate gourmet meals that she enjoyed immensely. She loved to decorate the house for every holiday which John and Mandy truly appreciated. She loved to plant her annual flowers every year keeping the outside bright and beautiful. She also was very involved with the schools including PTO, and volunteering in other capacities. She took Mandy to many activities including art classes, soccer, softball, and a multitude of before and after school clubs and music groups. Regrettably, her health failed her the last 10 years of her life. She ended her journey in Columbus, Ohio. Unfortunately, the last five years were spent in a nursing home. She was truly a fun person and loved to laugh. She will be missed immensely. Survivors include her husband, John D. Oliver; daughter, Mandy Oliver; and three nephews, Chris, Loren and Colin Metzler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 8 in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10:00 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.



