Oliver Logan III

Photo of Oliver Logan III

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Oliver Logan III
Obituaries
5 hours ago
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Logan, III, Oliver

age 78, departed this life on Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 11 AM. Followed by 12 PM service on Monday, March 23, 2026 at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Interment and Military Honors at Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com.

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Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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