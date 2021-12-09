OLINGER, Timothy R.



61, of Lewisburg, passed away on December 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Irene Olinger and best friend, Scott Dickey. Tim used to hunt and loved fishing with Charlie Buckingham. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lori Olinger; children, Kimberly Olinger, Melissa (Adam Freiberger) Olinger, and Randall (Carolyn) Olinger; grandson, Walker Olinger; honorary grandchildren, Kole Shannon and Adisson Sage; siblings, Roy (Ruth) Olinger, James (Shafera) Olinger, Robert Olinger, Barbara Olsen, Jesse (Janet) Olinger, Phillip Olinger, Kendall (Marty) Olinger, Kay (Jay) Vandemark, Andy (Chris) Olinger, Dale (Hoyt) Olinger, Linda (Troy)



Gordon. A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 12 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Ohio State Wexner Center by going to



wexnermedical.osu.edu/ways-to-give