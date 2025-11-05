Oletta Bauer

Bauer, Oletta Lou



Oletta Lou Bauer, age 96, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2025. She was born in Nauvoo, Ohio (near Portsmouth) on April 4, 1929, to the late John and Allene (Cheek) Ralston. Oletta enjoyed a long life surrounded by a large family and many friends. She was happiest when spending time with the people she loved. She had a passion for gardening and always took pride in her beautiful flowers. She enjoyed traveling, listening to music, going out to dinner, and watching football, especially cheering for her Cincinnati Bengals. She is survived by her four devoted and loving daughters, Kathleen (the late Barry) Bishop, Johanna (the late David) Tribbey, Debra (Leroy Hand) Davis, and Rhonda (Doug) Stone; brother Roy Ralston, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Robert G. Bauer, her brother, Carl Ralston, and her sister, Barbara Donahue. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Hospice of Cincinnati, Hamilton location, for the excellent care and compassion they provided for Oletta during her final months. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made via mail to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.0 Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597.



