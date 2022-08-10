OLDS, Charles Everett



June 1, 1927 - August 7, 2022



Known as Chuck to family and Charlie to friends died Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was a member of the "Greatest Generation" growing up during the Great Depression and World War II, serving in the Army Air Corps at the end of the war. He was a man of clear values and strong faith. Mr. Olds was born on June 1, 1927, and raised in Springfield, OH. He worked twenty-five years on the Springfield Fire Department and worked alongside his father in the Olds Body Shop for 40+ years. He volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Springfield and Phoenix for 57 years, holding positions of leadership on the local, diocesan and regional levels leading the regional disaster relief task force. In his spare time, he traveled the world, painted award winning art pieces and gardened. Mr. Olds is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jean, his children Michael Olds (Susan Oltersdorf Olds), Cathy Olds, Marty Olds Witherspoon (Dan Witherspoon), Jack Olds and Stephen Olds (Patti Tellez Olds) along with 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 14 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd., Peoria, AZ 85381. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 10:30 am at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church. Graveside service will follow at Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery. To leave an online condolence please visit



