Ojeda, William

Bill Ojeda of West Chester, Ohio suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife Cheryl Ojeda (nee Purkiser) of 36 years, his son Jordan Ojeda, and stepchildren Grant (Lesley) Ferguson, and Breena Ferguson (Jason Colturi). Brother of Jill Ojeda, Lisa Ojeda and Steve (Dianna) Ojeda, and uncle to several nieces and nephews. He is the grandfather to Jack (18), Sophie (15), Josie (5), and Adrien (4), who all loved their playful and generous grandpa.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at https://www.hodappfuneralhome.com/obituaries/william-ojeda



