OILER, Steve Austin



42, of Springfield, passed away January 16, 2022, in his residence. He was born January 22, 1979, in Springfield, the son of Albert and Kara



(Bowman) Oiler. Steve enjoyed fishing, OSU football and all other sporting activities. He is survived by his spouse, Belinda (Wilson) Oiler; one daughter, Kaitlin Oiler; one grandchild, Kyler Oiler; one bother, Brad (Valerie) Oiler; one stepbrother, Gary (Mary) Oiler and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. A time and venue for a celebration of Steve's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-



KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

