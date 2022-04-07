springfield-news-sun logo
X

Oerther, Ervin

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

OERTHER, Ervin

Age 87 of Fairfield, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. Ervin is survived by his wife Carol Oerther (nee Portman); daughter Jean Oerther, and son James Oerther. Services are to be

announced at a later date.

Please visit www.avancefuneralhome.com for full obituary and update service information.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
PEOPLES, Delbert
2
HUNT, Naneda
3
JACKSON, Eugene
4
Dewitt, Joseph
5
DRYER, Mark
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top