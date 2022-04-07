OERTHER, Ervin
Age 87 of Fairfield, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. Ervin is survived by his wife Carol Oerther (nee Portman); daughter Jean Oerther, and son James Oerther. Services are to be
announced at a later date.
Funeral Home Information
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH
45014
https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral