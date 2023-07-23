X

Odon, Rae

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Odon, Rae LaVera "Vera"

Rae LaVera Odon, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023. Born November 18, 1943. She attended Wright State University, Central State West, and a graduate of Miami Jacobs College. Preceded in death by her son, Jerald D. Odon; mother, Florida B. Offutt; stepfather, Richard Offutt; brothers, Charles and Bruce Pierce, Kenneth Offutt. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Cheryl Woods; sisters, Deloris Underwood, Paula Bennett; brother, Ricky Offutt; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Funeral service 12 noon, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 11 am-12 noon. Interment Woodland Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

