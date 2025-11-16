Odis Battle

Photo of Odis Battle

6 hours ago
Battle, Odis L.

Age 81, of Dayton, Ohio passed on to heavenly rest on November 7, 2025. Celebration of her life and legacy will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

