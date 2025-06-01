O'Neil, James L.



James L. O'Neil age 61 of Hamilton passed away on Thursday May 22, 2025. He was born on September 12, 1963 in Hamilton the son of James O'Neil and Joan (Collins) Wilson; James is survived by his loving mother Joan (the late JC) Wilson; his father James O'Neil; four children Bobby, Jennifer, Kimberly, and Kelly; seven grandchildren with one on the way; mother of his children Glenna; special friend Trish; three siblings Joanie (Steve) O'Neil-Wyatt, Jerry O'Neil (Teresa), and Jenny O'Neil-Haley; four nieces and nephews Steven (Stephanie) Wyatt, James Haley, Dylan (Candice) Wyatt, and Amanda (Kyle) Davis; two great nephews Ryland Wyatt and Dylan Wyatt Jr; four close friends Dennis (Victoria), Jason, Junior and Jeremy. He also leaves behind many other family and close friends. James worked at Motzer Dodge Jeep Eagle for 30 plus years. Visitation will be on Monday June 2, 2025 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM-8:00PM. The funeral will be on Tuesday June 3, 2025 at the funeral home at 10:00AM with Pastor Walt Philpot officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.



