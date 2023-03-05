O'MALLEY, Virginia E.



4/27/1955 - 2/26/2023



Age 67, of Fairfield, OH, died Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Burlington House Healthcare Center. She was born in Cleveland Heights, OH, the daughter of William Alexander and Evelyn (Turner) McFarland. She is survived by her son Chris M. O'Malley; brother Robert (the late Michele) McFarland; sister Marie McFarland; nieces Colleen Schuster, Lynne Archdeacon, Kathleen Pendergest, Christine Picard and nephews Will Beckey and Brian McFarland. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Terence O'Malley and her brother Kenneth McFarland. A visitation for Virginia will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023, from 5-7 pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Hamilton (3950 Pleasant Ave.) with funeral service held the following day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 11 am also at the funeral home. Burial to immediately follow at Dayton National Cemetery.

