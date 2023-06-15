O'Malley, Paul Joseph



Paul Joseph O'Malley of St. Augustine Florida



Age 63 passed away April 29, 2023, at Community Hospice- Baptist South Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida after a lengthy illness. Preceded in death by his parents, Catherine O'Malley (1993) and Peter O'Malley (2004) of Ireland and Beavercreek, Ohio. Paul is survived by a son Ryan O'Malley and wife Chasity of Beavercreek, and grandchildren Shaun & Aurora and Conor Coleman. Brother Patrick and wife Kathy of Springboro, Ohio and sister Patricia of Beavercreek, Ohio.Nephews- Nathan O'Malley of Columbus, Ohio and Brandon O'Malley of Kettering, Ohio. Also so very dear to Paul; Linda Duran-O'Malley & Bill Legler of Beavercreek, Robert & Sharon Hyde of Indianapolis, IN and Russell & Janice Bauman of Indianapolis, IN. Paul grew up in Beavercreek Ohio and attended St. Luke School and graduated from Carroll High School in Dayton and Indiana University in Indianapolis IN. Paul served in the United States Navy overseas and United States with service on USS Cleveland and also imbedded with the Marines in Asia. Paul was a Petty Officer in Laboratory Services and a Navy Corpsman and received the National Defense Service Medal. Following Honorable Discharge, Paul worked as a medical technologist in hospital labs in Indiana and in Ohio at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, Ohio, Community Blood Center in Dayton, Ohio and Children's Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio. He also practiced as a MT in laboratories at Fort Riley, Kansas and Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida. Before retirement, he served as a benefit analyst for veterans as part of Veterans Affairs in Indianapolis. Paul loved golf, fishing, Irish music, the Bengals, Reds, Patriots and his family and friends. We will miss his wit, the packages, and cards he sent full of lovely and funny things and the long chats on Sunday evenings about "the games" and faith. As we grieve, we have heard many a story of how Paul helped others quietly throughout the years. We honor Paul's perseverance and faith through many illnesses, surgeries, and through his cancer journey. He fought the good fight, and he finished the race. The family also thanks the friends of Paul in Indiana and Florida who loved and supported him and us and helped Paul reach the finish line. We are forever grateful for you all. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 North Fairfield Road, Beavercreek Saturday, June 17, 2023 starting at 10:00 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am with Fr. Terry Schneider celebrant. Paul will be intered at the Dayton National Cemetery, Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 2:00 pm. The family also thanks the medical and nursing staffs at Ascension Health-Saint John's in St. Augustine and Community Hospice  Baptist South Jacksonville for their wonderful care of Paul and us. We are so grateful for you all! In Lieu of any remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Fla in Paul's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, Ohio. To leave a message or share a special memory of Paul with his family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com