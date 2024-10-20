O'Bryan, Michael William "Mike OB"



Mike "OB" O'Bryan was born April 9, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio. Spent his entire life in Dayton until retiring to Hendersonville, NC nine years ago. Died October 12, 2024 in Hendersonville. He was a 1965 graduate of Chaminade High School, 1969 graduate of The Ohio State University and a 1974 graduate of the University of Dayton. His life-long involvement in golf included attending Ohio State on a Western Golf Association Evans Foundation scholarship through Moraine Country Club, and a long time volunteer for the Miami Valley Golf Association led to his being elected to the board of directors, serving as its President for 6 years. He was a USGA Committeeman for 8 years.



He was preceded in death by his parents William O'Bryan, Jr and Mary Ann (Ritchie) O'Bryan and brother-in-law Terry Smith. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathy (Saettel) O'Bryan, son, Ben (Karri) O'Bryan of San Rafael CA, daughter, Libby (Brandon Pass) O'Bryan of Asheville NC, granddaughters, Brooklyn O'Bryan and Bianca O'Bryan of CA, grandsons, Obie Pass and Fern Pass of NC, brother Tom (Mary) O'Bryan of The Villages FL, sister, Ann Smith of Centerville OH and sister Carol (Gregg) Gorsuch of Centerville OH. A memorial service is being planned. No flowers, please. If you so desire, Mike would like donations in his name to the Western Golf Association Evans Scholarship Foundation (wgaesf.org) and/or to the Moraine Caddy Scholarship Fund, 4075 Southern Blvd. Dayton, OH 45429.



