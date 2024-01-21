O'Bryan, John Thomas



John Thomas O'Bryan, age 80 of Springfield, Ohio passed away January 15, 2024. Born June 8, 1943, to the late H.E. and Margie (Dishman) O'Bryan in Stanley, Daviess County, Kentucky. John was a beloved husband to Paula, father to Michael, and grandfather to Justin and Lauren. He is also survived by his brothers: Don and Charles. John was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Robert and Bill. He was an accomplished and published (amazon.com) fiction author, as well as a skilled wood worker and furniture maker. He loved being outdoors and built several elaborate flower gardens throughout his life. He served his community for over 40 years as a social worker and executive director of several Dayton area mental health agencies including Bergamot Center, Dayton United Way, and Womanline of Dayton. John held a Master's Degree in Social Work from UD and a Philosophy degree from The Ohio State University. In addition, he taught philosophy classes part time at Wright State University. If inclined, a donation to the Alzheimer's Association of Dayton would be appreciated: www.alz.org/dayton/donate. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



