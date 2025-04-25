O'Brien, Thomas Edward



Thomas Edward O'Brien, 84, of Urbana, passed away on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Visitation will be held from 2:00pm  5:00pm on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00am on Monday, April 28, 2025, in the St. Mary Church, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



