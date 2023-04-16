O'Brien, Thomas



Thomas O'Brien of Middletown passed away in his home on April 14, 2023. Tom was born in Long Island City, NY on November 15, 1929. He served in the Korean War and the Ohio National Guard. Tom was a mail carrier in Middletown for 34 years. He spent many years as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader. He shared a love of traveling and the outdoors with his family. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Annie O'Brien, 4 sisters and 2 brothers. He is survived by his loving wife Joanne of 67 years, his three children William (Julie) O'Brien, Brenda Marshall and Robert O'Brien, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Queen City Hospice 4605 Duke Dr., Suite 220 Mason, OH 45040. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

