Nunnari, Anthony Joseph "Tony"



Anthony "Tony" Joseph Nunnari, age 96 of Clayton, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2024. He was surrounded by his loving family. Tony proudly served in the US Army from 1945-1947. He was born in Lockport, NY and graduated from the Rochester Business Institute in 1949. Tony retired from Goldmans with over 20 years of service in Retail Management. He was a fundraiser for United Way of Dayton for 5 years. Tony served on the Humane Society Board of Directors for 9 years and was an Advisor for Marketing at Sinclair Community College for 7 years. He also was a member of the Board of Directors for the YMCA for 6 years. He was a Commercial Realtor from 1988-2007, retiring at the age of 80. Tony had many interests including golf and football, but his greatest joy was spending time with his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 15 years: Shirley (Popplewell) Brown, daughter: Debra Woods, sons: Ron (Chris White) Nunnari, Jeff (Hilary) Nunnari, grandchildren: Tiffany, Lauren, Benjamin, Johnathan, and Allie (Joe), great-grandchildren: Abigail, Jayda, Carter and Ava, step-children: Leslie (Greg) Moss, Thomas (Lisa) Brown, Christopher (Jill) Brown, Susan Cooney, Lisa (Larry) Fowler, Patrick Brown, step- grandchildren and step- great grandchildren, sister: Mary Ann Devlin, brother: Joseph Nunnari, sister in law: Margaret Nunnari, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife: Beverly (Thurston) Nunnari, parents: Joseph and Anna (Molisani) Nunnari, brothers and sister- in law: James and Barbara Nunnari, Angelo Nunnari, sister-in law: Josephine Nunnari, and sister and brother-in law: Rose and Frances Gaughn, and niece: Kristi (Nunnari) Pallaci. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood. Inurnment will be at Dayton National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com