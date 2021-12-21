Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

NUNN, Gloria

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

NUNN, Gloria

Gloria E. Tatro Hodson Nunn, age 85, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on December 9, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Buford Nunn; sons John F. Hodson (Catherine) of N. Ft. Myers, FL; Paul H. Hodson

(Julia) of N. Canton, OH; James W. Hodson (Karen Sue) of

Alpine, CA; brother Chris Tatro (Debby) of Monroe, OH; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are husband Thomas D. Hodson of Monroe, OH; parents Ernest and Virginia (Mielke) Tatro of Middletown, OH; son David T. Hodson of Golden, CO; brother Bill Tatro of Macon, GA.

Gloria was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Middletown, OH. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1955, and the Butler County LPN program in 1982. She served as an EMT in the Monroe Volunteer Life Squad. Memorial donations may be sent to Bethlehem Church or any Animal Welfare group of choice.

A graveside service for family members will be arranged at Mound Cemetery, Monroe, OH.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
HARMON, Arnette D.
2
BARTLEY, Elza
3
BROWN, Felecia
4
CHAFFINS, Ethel
5
DEARTH, Mabel
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top