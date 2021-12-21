NUNN, Gloria



Gloria E. Tatro Hodson Nunn, age 85, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on December 9, 2021.



She is survived by her husband, Buford Nunn; sons John F. Hodson (Catherine) of N. Ft. Myers, FL; Paul H. Hodson



(Julia) of N. Canton, OH; James W. Hodson (Karen Sue) of



Alpine, CA; brother Chris Tatro (Debby) of Monroe, OH; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.



Preceding her in death are husband Thomas D. Hodson of Monroe, OH; parents Ernest and Virginia (Mielke) Tatro of Middletown, OH; son David T. Hodson of Golden, CO; brother Bill Tatro of Macon, GA.



Gloria was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Middletown, OH. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1955, and the Butler County LPN program in 1982. She served as an EMT in the Monroe Volunteer Life Squad. Memorial donations may be sent to Bethlehem Church or any Animal Welfare group of choice.



A graveside service for family members will be arranged at Mound Cemetery, Monroe, OH.

