NUNN, Darren Jerome

Age 37, was the only child of Terry Jerome Nunn and the late Karen Denise Williams (Nunn). Preceding him in death along with his mother was his paternal grandparents, George Jr. and Edwina J. (Owen)

Nunn, maternal grandparents,

Nathan and Betty Faye (Smith) Williams and uncle, Nelson "Danny" Smith. He accepted Christ at an early age. A graduate of Dunbar H.S. in 2003 and Ohio Northern University in 2008. A member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and FedEx

employee. Darren is survived by his father, Terry J. Nunn,

Cincinnati, OH, maternal aunt, Angela Williams-Burgess, Spartanburg, SC, two paternal uncles, Gino (Rikki) Nunn, Cincinnati, OH, Duane (Beverly) Nunn, Austin TX, three maternal great-aunts, Dorothy Pruitt, Vivian (John) Teamer, Spartanburg, SC, Darlene (John) Smith, Bronx, NY, cousins, Shawn (Christina) Smith, Terrance Smith, Dayton, OH, Andre Burgess, Charlette, NC, Gino Nunn Jr., Cincinnati, OH, Tisha Nunn, Simone Nunn, Austin, TX. Walk through visitation 12 P.M. Services to follow, 1 P.M., Friday, February 25, 2022, at Harris Memorial C.M.E. Church, 3950 Haney Rd. Interment West Memory Gardens. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.


HHRoberts.com


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

