Numrich, Anthony "Tony"



Age 74 of Fairfield, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2025. He was born April 7, 1950 in Cincinnati. Tony is survived by his wife Jeanne Numrich; children Amy Numrich and Andrew (Marie) Numrich and stepson Kyle Sheely; also survived by numerous family and friends. Preceded in death by his son Adam Numrich. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, March 5, 2025 from 6-8 PM at Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, OH, 45014. www.avancefuneralhome.com



