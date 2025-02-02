Noyes, James Robert



98 of Centerville, Ohio passed away January 26, 2025. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Laura of 69 years and parents Luella and Russell Noyes. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Noyes (Jan VanDerbur) of Houston, Texas, son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey and Christine Noyes of Newberg, Oregon and grandchildren Samantha Noyes of Portland, Oregon, James Robert Noyes II (Emily) of Portland, Oregon and Robert John Noyes (Brittany) of Brooklyn, New York. He also leaves behind his beloved cat, Abigail. Jim was born in Dayton, Ohio and graduated from Fairview High School. While in high school he was a roller skater and was the Ohio State figure skating champion and was fourth in the national championship. He was also a canoeist and was a member of the Dayton Canoe Club. He attended Ohio Wesleyan University and Illinois Institute of Technology while serving in the Navy during World War II. Subsequently he was a Mechanical Engineering graduate of the University of Cincinnati where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He was a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of Ohio. Jim served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict at Wright Patterson AFB as an officer. Upon discharge he became a civilian program manager at Wright Patterson AF base. At his retirement he was Deputy Director for acquisition of aircraft. Of the many aircraft for which he was the Deputy Director or Director during his career includes three presidential aircraft that are on display at the Air Force Museum. He was twice the recipient of the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal for outstanding accomplishment. Since retirement he has been active as an oil painter, specializing in portraits and landscapes. His portraits are hanging at Wright State University, the University of Dayton, Bethany Lutheran Village, along with several commercial businesses. He has paintings in many private collections including former Governor Taft's. Jim and Laura enjoyed their many extensive worldwide travels having visited 35 countries and 49 states. Jim was an Elder in the Presbyterian Church. He is a former member of the Kettering Sister City committee, member of the Dayton Society of Artists, St. Johns Lodge F&AM for over 70 years, Sugar Valley Golf Club, and Westminster Presbyterian Church. Jim was a devoted, thoughtful, and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be sorely missed. There will be a private burial at David's Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N Wilkinson St. on Saturday, March 8 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy made be made to the family by visiting www.routsong.com



