Notek, Daniel Allen "Danny"



56, passed away suddenly on April 24, 2025 due to a heart attack. Dan was born on May 20, 1968 in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Beavercreek High School and ITT Technical Institute. He designed houses in Dayton and Phoenix for several years. Danny has been living by the Sea of Cortez in Puerto Penasco (Rocky Point), Mexico full time for the past six years. He was an avid sea shell collector and dealer. Danny is credited for discovering a previously unknown species of Forreria Corteziana sea shell. He was preceded in death by his brother Leonard E. Notek. He is survived by his parents Dennis W. and Linda Notek, aunt Gwendolyn (Thomas) Steinbrunner, uncle Richard (Barbara) Braun, cousins Erik, Jeffrey, Jason, and Nina. Visitation at Tobias Funeral Home 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Oh. 45432 on Thursday, May 29, 2025 from 5 to 8 P.M. Prayers at Tobias on Friday, May 30 at 10:30 A.M. Mass at St. Helens Catholic Church at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers please donate to: God's Grace Foundation 5090 W. Laredo St. Chandler, Az. 85226. Web Site @ GGFministry.ORG. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



