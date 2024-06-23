Norton, Betty Lee
Age 80, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 15th, 2024. Funeral service Fri. June 28th at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. Dayton, OH 45416. Viewing at 10:00am funeral at 11:00am. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. A repast to celebrate Betty's life will be held at Unity Banquet Hall - All friends and family are invited to join in sharing memories and honoring Betty's legacy.
