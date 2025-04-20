Northern, Harold

Northern, Sr., Harold Dean



Harold Dean Northern, Sr., age 83 of Kettering, OH passed away peacefully on April 17, 2025. He was born November 3, 1941 in Berea, KY to the late Jerry and Lucille (Hoskins) Northern. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his son, Patrick Nothern and granddaughter, Tawny Samons. He is survived by his three children, Harold Dean Northern, Jr., Nancy Samons and Shelly Griffith; grandchildren, Brittany Back, Joshua Northern, Jarrod Samons, Ramsey Griffith, Megan Griffith and Aylah Griffith. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. To share a memory of Harold or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



