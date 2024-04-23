Northcutt, William B. "Bill"



William "Bill" B. Northcutt, age 82, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully at his home on April 19, 2024, Brenda welcomed him with open arms to celebrate what would've been their 49th wedding anniversary in Heaven. He was born on August 21, 1941, to the late William B. and Winifred (Merritt) Northcutt in Ravenna, Kentucky. Bill was employed as a Pressman for McCall's Printing for more than 20 years, where he met his beloved wife, Brenda. He was also a District Manager for Boston Stoker for over 20 years. He was self-described as a wine and coffee "snob". He was a member of Fairhaven Church in Centerville, where he was very active with greeting the door, working the coffee bar, and the Men's Bible Study, to list a few. Bill had been through many trials and tribulations in his lifetime, but he always powered through and made the most of every situation. He was comically known as "The Mayor" of Centerville for those who knew him, due to his extensive involvement with the community. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, and going on cruises. He loved cars and could NEVER pass up a good deal on a Volvo! He also enjoyed bluegrass music and playing the banjo in his free time. Most of all, Bill enjoyed spending time with his family. Bill is survived by his siblings: Charlie Northcutt of Englewood, Steve (Sally) Northcutt of Brookville, & Betty Dibley of Englewood, cousins: Jamie (Joan) Northcutt, & Gary (Carol) Northcutt, special dog: Tillie, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends he leaves to cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife: Brenda (Epps) Northcutt, sister-in-law: Terrie Northcutt, and brother-in-law: David Dibley. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ralph Rolfe for all the help and support he provided Bill over the last few years through the many difficult challenges he faced. A Service will be held at 11:00 am, on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood) with special friend, Ralph Rolfe officiating. A Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fairhaven Church (637 E Whipp Rd, Centerville, OH 45459) or Fresenius Kidney Care (P.O. Box 789236 Philadelphia, PA 19178-9236, checks made payable to Fresenius Medical Care Foundation) in Bill's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



