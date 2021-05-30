Northcutt, Brenda

NORTHCUTT (Epps), Brenda Carol



Age 75 of Miamisburg, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She was a graduate of Colonel White High School class of 1964 and attended the University of Dayton. She worked for many years as the Executive Administrative Assistant for the CEO of LexisNexis, McCalls and Workflow One. Brenda had also worked for the Superintendent of Volusia County School District in Florida. She was also a former dance teacher at Dayton Ballet. Brenda was a member of Fairhaven Church and enjoyed music, dancing, cruising, being at the ocean and being with people. She is survived by her husband of 46 years: William "Bill" Northcutt, cousins: Donna (Ron) Schultz of



Union, Larry (Jill) Schafer of Centerville, brothers-in-law:



Charlie Northcutt of Englewood, Steve (Sally) Northcutt of Brookville, Betty Dibley of Englewood, nieces, nephews,



relatives, friends and special dog: Tillie. She was preceded in death by her parents: Charlie and Ollie (Stanton) Epps and her uncle and aunt who raised her: Mr. and Mrs. Hardy Epps.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd.,



Englewood) with Pastor Ralph Rolfe officiating. Interment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m.



until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or to Fairhaven Church. To view the service for Brenda and to leave an online condolences, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

